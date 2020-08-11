HALIFAX -- A motorcyclist is dead after their vehicle left the highway and struck a pole in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 311 in North River, N.S., around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say the driver, a 61-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The highway was closed for several hours as police, including an RCMP collision analyst, attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.