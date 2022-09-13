Dry conditions cause well and water level concerns in Nova Scotia

Geoff MacDonald lives in the Mahone Bay area and says near-drought conditions effecting water levels are a routine problem in these parts.

"25 years ago our well was going dry every year," said MacDonald who attempted to solve the problem by adding a well.

He now has two wells -- one dug and one drilled and the water from the drilled well is salty at times and needs a conditioner.

“But we have water all the time,” said MacDonald.

The district of Lunenburg has launched a Dry Well Relief Program to provide water for drinking and cooking to municipal residents with dry wells.

At various locations, the program will provide residents with four-litre jugs of bottled water per day with a maximum of four jugs per household. The program is done through a coupon system and in partnership with local retailers like the New Germany Freshmart and Nick’s Independent in Mahone Bay.

Coupons are valid for a one-week period and will expire each Sunday for as long as the program remains in place. After coupons expire, residents can pick up new ones on a daily, weekly or as-needed basis at the municipal office on Allée Champlain Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Electronic coupons can be used as well and are available by emailing info@mdol.ca.

“Also the marina leaves their taps on a bit later and you can fill up at the marina as well,” said Blockhouse resident Liz Brideau-Clark. “Our 16 foot dug well as of yesterday has as of yesterday two and half working feet.”

In the HRM, Emergency Management is watching the situation closely.

"We are very concerned,” said Emergency Management Assistant Chief Erica Fleck.

Fleck said every Tuesday at eight fire stations located in rural areas of the HRM, people can receive free water to alleviate their dry well concerns.

“The HRM is almost 6000 square kilometres," said Fleck. "That’s a lot of area. Look at Eastern Shore on one side to Ecum Secum to Peggys Cove and all around the coast.”

Fleck said none of the HRM residents in those areas are on city water and many have dug wells that are in danger of going dry.