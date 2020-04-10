HALIFAX -- We can all agree our essential workers have been putting in some much-needed work during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one in particular is about to steal the spotlight this weekend – the Easter Bunny!

On Thursday, Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King declared the Easter Bunny an essential worker under the Public Health Act after consulting with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

“I have spoken with the Easter Bunny to let him know that he can carry out his duties this weekend, delivering eggs to island households during the pandemic, as he provides a very important essential service, especially to island children,” said King.

In Nova Scotia, Premier Stephen McNeil assured residents that the Easter Bunny would indeed be visiting.

“The Easter bunny will come this weekend because we all know the Easter Bunny is an essential service,” said McNeil. “But, the Easter Bunny should be your only visitor this weekend.”

McNeil added that for Easter 2020, the bunny – and only the bunny – should be Nova Scotians’ sole visitor.

“If you’re thinking about having people over for Easter dinner – do not, please. If you are tempted to have the first B.B.Q. of the year and invite your neighbours over – do not, please,” said McNeil. “If you’re considering stopping by to show the grandparents what the kids have got for Easter – do not, please. There will be other Easters; there will be other celebrations, there will be other long weekends.”

Meanwhile, King confirmed he’s spoken with the Easter Bunny, who promised him that he will remain extra diligent when it comes to keeping his physical distance – which he’s clearly an expert in. The Easter icon has also promised to wash his paws after each house visit.

In addition, P.E.I.’s Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Natalie Jameson and her team plan to leave grass clippings in strategic locations across the province to ensure the Easter Bunny has plenty to eat as he visits island households.

“I want to thank the Easter Bunny for his hard work and wish all islanders a very safe and happy Easter weekend,” said King.