HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged 18 people for offences under the province’s Health Protection and Emergency Management acts since Tuesday.

To date, the RCMP have charged a total of 76 people with offences related to the current state of emergency in Nova Scotia

The province first declared a state of emergency on March 22.

Police didn’t release any details about the offences, but they have the authority under the provincial state of emergency to enforce rules related to the Health Protection and Emergency Management acts.

The acts require that Nova Scotians keep two metres, or six feet, from each other when in public, that they self-isolate if they have COVID-19 or have been out of the province, and that they stay away from provincial parks and beaches, which are closed.

The measures are in place as the province aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19.