Eastern Canada cold snap ends, but thousands in N.S. and N.B. still without power
Cold weather alerts that blanketed eastern Canada for the past two days have largely lifted, but some Nova Scotians and New Brunswickers remain without power due to outages caused by the frigid temperatures and high winds.
The cold snap that triggered Environment Canada alerts for eight provinces and territories is forecast to come to an end Sunday.
Extreme cold warnings are no longer in place for the Maritime provinces, though alerts remain in place for Labrador, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.
Some are also still active for communities in the northern regions of Ontario and Quebec.
The Atlantic provinces experienced power outages on Saturday as frigid temperatures broke cold weather records in all four provinces.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday local time, more than 2,300 people were without power in Nova Scotia and about 1,800 are in the dark in New Brunswick.
