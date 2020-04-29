HALIFAX -- CTV Atlantic has received a number of inquiries and concerns in recent days regarding our television stories and online articles that include the name of the person who committed the terrible crimes on April 18 and 19, 2020.

As the news director for CTV Atlantic, I believe it’s important to take the unusual step of addressing these concerns.

The tragedy of the events of that weekend cannot be overstated. The mass murder of 22 innocent people, including an RCMP officer, is not only unprecedented in our country, it is an act so heinous it defies comprehension. The grief and pain of the families of these victims is unimaginable. We, as Nova Scotians, Maritimers and Canadians, continue to grieve with them and provide support.

While we, as a community, have come together for these families, work in many respects must continue. Certainly, work investigating the crimes, work in helping people heal, and work to provide that necessary information.

As I stated before, the events of April 18 and 19 represent the worst mass killing in our history. It is vital that we comprehensively understand what happened, how it happened and why it happened. Providing this information couldn’t be more in the public interest -- the very definition of our mandate. This includes information on all aspects of the investigation -- including the perpetrator.

Before I go any further, let me say that I understand the feelings of those who are uncomfortable hearing or reading the name of Gabriel Wortman. It is not a name I wish to use any more than necessary. But there are times it is necessary.

Necessary information is sometimes uncomfortable. It is especially so in this case. Sometimes, in fact, it can be offensive. This applies across various forms of content, but the Canadian Association of Broadcasters’ Code of Violence addresses the concept well: “While broadcasters shall not exaggerate or exploit situations of aggression, conflict or confrontation, equal care shall be taken not to sanitize the reality of the human condition.”

The acts of this man were deplorable. Removing his name does not change or reduce that. He is responsible for these depraved actions and we must be careful not to “sanitize the reality of the human condition” by purposefully removing him.

Such information is very relevant. We, as responsible journalists, must report everything that is relevant even when it involves such a difficult subject.

It’s also important to remember that journalism must be independent. According to the Radio Television Digital News Association’s Code of Ethics, journalists should “resist any attempts at censorship or interference, direct or indirect, which would undermine the principle of editorial independence.”

This is a very difficult time for our region. In the midst of a pandemic that has changed our lives like never before, we’ve suffered an unbearable tragedy on an unprecedented scale. It’s very natural that naming the perpetrator would be objectionable to some. While we respect this view, we must remain independent, accurate and responsible to our mandate. We must be committed to providing all the necessary and relevant information pertaining to these crimes, including -- where applicable -- the killer’s name. We will also do so carefully and respectfully, but to do otherwise is not in the public interest.