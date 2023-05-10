Electronics overload: Maritimers encouraged to properly dispose of electronics

A new study from the University of Waterloo estimates that over the past two decades, Canadians have generated enough electronic waste to fill the CN Tower 110 times.

It’s the most memorable statistic from a study that found e-waste in the country has more than tripled during that time span.

The Waterloo study found that close to a million tonnes of e-waste was generated in Canada in 2020, and less than 20 per cent of that was collected and recycled.

The Glace Bay Recycling Depot is one of several official drop-off spots in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality for electronics that people no longer use.

Peter Gaskell, manager at the facility, said people use his depot enough that they have two employees who deal with electronics full-time.

"It's just a free drop-off. You just come up and drop it off. No problems at all,” Gaskell said.

A CBRM councilor who represents a rural area with plenty of problem spots for illegal dumping says, while most people in his district seem to dispose of electronics properly, the nationwide numbers are still stark.

"There will always be a few that do whatever they please,” said Cyril MacDonald. “Whether it's throwing a Tim Horton's cup out their window or driving down the end of a dirt road to throw your old computer, microwave, whatever out the back of your truck."

The study went on to find that the amount of e-waste generated per person has gone up from 8.3 kilograms in 2000 to 25.3 by 2020, and researchers estimate that number will increase again in the near future.

"We don't want to put that kind of toxic waste in landfills anymore, and the fact that all of this stuff can be recycled,” Gaskell said. “It lowers the carbon footprint right across Canada."

Worldwide E-waste annually is estimated to be 2.5 million tonnes.

The Waterloo study says that could increase up to nearly 75 million tonnes by 2030.