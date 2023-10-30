ATLANTIC
    • Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.

    The alleged assault happened at a home on Greenwood Street in Thorburn, N.S., shortly before 9 a.m. An emergency alert was issued in Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester Counties about an hour later advising residents to shelter in place.

    Police say one person was left seriously injured and the victim is known to the suspect.

    The RCMP identified the suspect as 61-year-old John Douglas Cress and said he fled into woods after the assault.

    Police said he was arrested in an statement at 11:40 a.m.

    The emergency alert has also cancelled.

