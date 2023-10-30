Emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia after person assaulted with axe: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP says they are searching for a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning.

The alleged assault happened at a home on Greenwood Street in Thorburn, N.S., shortly before 9 a.m. Police say one person was left seriously injured and the victim is known to the suspect.

The RCMP has identified the suspect as 61-year-old John Douglas Cress and has released a photo of him.

Thorburn residents are advised to shelter in place and an emergency alert has been issued in Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester Counties.

Cress is described as being five-feet-10 inches tall, with grey hair and blue eyes. Police say he also may be wearing a long-sleeve grey sweatshirt and shorts.

Police say Cress fled into woods after the assault and he is believed to be on foot.

The RCMP is asking people to stay away from the area as they search for Cress.

