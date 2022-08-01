Emergency centre at Western Hospital on P.E.I. closes until September

The collaborative emergency centre (CEC) at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15 due to a shortage of staff.

Health PEI, the Island's only health authority, says some centre staff will work in other areas of the hospital.

“Like everywhere else in Canada, our health care system is under extreme strain, and that’s not going to end any time soon,” said Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI, in a news release Monday.

“It’s better to make these calls in advance, so we can deploy our resources to provide the best care possible. And when I say ‘resources’, I mean people: people who are working tirelessly to care for the health of all Islanders.”

According to the P.E.I. government’s website, a collaborative emergency centre uses a team of paramedics with advanced life support training and emergency nurses to provide urgent care assessments in consultation with an on-call emergency physician.

The authority says, on average, one patient visits the CEC per night.

Health PEI says anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911, or seek emergency services when: