Emergency crews on scene of plane crash near Fredericton

The New Brunswick RCMP and Keswick Valley Fire Department are on the scene of a small plane crash near Burtts Corner, N.B., about 22 kilometres west of Fredericton.

The crash happened in a cornfield not far from Route 104 before noon Friday. The tail of the plane was seen from the road around 1:30 p.m.

A small plane that crashed near Fredericton on July 19, 2024 is seen in this image.

CTV Atlantic has contacted New Brunswick RCMP and Transport Canada for more information.

No one would confirm the status of the occupant or occupants of the plane, but New Brunswick’s Coroner Services were on site.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is deploying a team of investigators to the area.

A statement from the agency said the accident involved an ultralight aircraft. Investigators will be on site to gather information and “assess the occurrence.”

Emergency officials left the scene around 2:30 p.m.

A small plane that crashed in a cornfield near Burtts Corner, N.B., is pictured.

More to come...

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.