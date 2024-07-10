Emergency environmental clean up in Lower Sackville, N.S., causing traffic delays: Halifax Water

Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday morning should expect delays as crews conduct an emergency environmental clean up in the stormwater system.

A news release from Halifax Water says it's dealing with a third-party spill on Smokey Drive, but did not provide any more details.

The release says nearby residents may smell oil fumes as work is being done.

The work is not expected to impact Halifax Water services in the area. However, traffic delays can be expected from 203 Smokey Drive to Glendale Drive. Sidewalks will remain open, according to Halifax Water.

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes.

