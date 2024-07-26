Fire burns on roof of NB Power’s natural-gas fired plant in Saint John

A fire broke out Friday afternoon on the roof of NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station in Saint John.

Employees reported the fire at the nearby Irving Oil refinery around 3:30 p.m.

Staff at the NB Power station on Bayside Drive were evacuated from the building, with no injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished after roughly 40 minutes.

Emergency crews in Saint John respond to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station on July 26, 2024. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

“We have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and are assessing the damage to the facility,” said NB Power spokesman Clayton Beaton in a statement to CTV. “At this point, it appears the damage is minimal as the fire was extinguished quickly.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.