Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl

Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.

Tweedie was found guilty on all three charges against him at Sydney Supreme Court in May.

He was convicted on counts of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

At his first trial in March 2022, Tweedie was initially found not guilty on all three charges. The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned that decision in January 2023, and a new trial was ordered.

Forrest and a friend were riding their bikes on the Black Rock Road in Black Rock, N.S., on the night of July 11, 2019, when Forrest was struck by a 2004 Nissan XTerra.

More to come…

