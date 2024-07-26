Chief medical officer warns public of measles case in Moncton area

The New Brunswick Office of the Chief Medical Officer is warning about case of measles in the Moncton area in connection with a person who recently travelled internationally.

According to a news release from the province, health officials are warning of possible exposures in:

Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport from 11 :20 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. on July 20

Air Canada Flight 1550 Montreal to Fredericton on July 20

Fredericton International Airport arrivals from 2:20 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 20

Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital emergency department in Ste.-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., from 5:30 p.m. on July 22 to 2:30 a.m. on July 23.

Anyone who was possibly exposed is advised to check their immunization records or contact their health-care provider about their immunization status.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease and is vaccine-preventable,” said Dr. Rita Gad, regional medical officer of health, in the release. “If you or someone you know was in those locations at those times, it is important to self-monitor for symptoms of measles.”

The release says early symptoms of measles may include:

fever

cough

runny nose

sore and/or red eyes

tiny white spots in the mouth

A red blotchy rash will appear on the face within three-to-seven days.

“If these symptoms are present, it is important that you self-isolate and contact Telecare 811 by telephone,” said Gad. “Do not go to go a clinic, physician’s office or emergency room. You must contact Telecare 811 so that necessary measures can be put into place to prevent the spread to others.”

