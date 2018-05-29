

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ENGLISHTOWN, N.S. -- A ferry that helps reduce the travel time to northern Cape Breton has been further delayed from reopening through much of the prime tourist season due to construction setbacks.

The Department of Transportation said in April ice that flow damage in the narrow crossing meant a repair project that had aimed for a mid-April completion would be delayed until about June 15.

Marla MacInnis, a spokeswoman for the Transport Department, says that's now been further delayed until the end of August at least, due to further unspecified engineering challenges.

The short crossing goes across St. Ann's Bay, about 60 kilometres east of Sydney, between Englishtown and Jersey Cove.

When the ferry can't operate, it means motorists must take a winding, 24-kilometre drive around the bay to go from the Trans-Canada Highway to the Cabot Trail highway, which continues into the Cape Breton highlands.

Over the winter, the existing slip at the crossing site has been undermined more than anticipated and ice flow also slowed progress.