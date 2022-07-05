Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence between Miscou Island, N.B., and the Magdalen Islands.

The whale has been identified as a 38-year-old male known as Meridian, previously seen Feb. 11. off the coast of Massachusetts.

DFO says it is trying to find the whale, and marine mammal response partners are on standby.

Efforts may be made in the coming days to try and disentangle the whale if it is seen again and there are good weather and sea conditions.

The type of gear that the whale is entangled in is not known, or where it came from.

This is the second North Atlantic right whale entanglement reported in Canada this year. DFO says it continues to monitor for Sundog, a 14-year-old female spotted entangled on May 19, east of Gaspé, Que.

There are about 336 North Atlantic right whales in existence, and many spend their summers feeding in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

With files from the Canadian Press.