Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer

Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.

Environment Canada added the two counties this morning to its list of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick communities under a hurricane watch.

The agency says Lee will move into western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick on Saturday, bringing heavy rains, high winds, and powerful waves.

The storm is expected to transition from a Category 1 hurricane to a strong post-tropical storm as it makes landfall on Saturday evening, anywhere from Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick to Shelburne County in Nova Scotia.

As of this morning, Lee was about 380 kilometres northwest of Bermuda, moving northeastward at around 30 kilometres per hour and whipping up winds of 140 kilometres per hour.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Grand Manan Island and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick, and for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens counties in Nova Scotia.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy coast and most of mainland Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.