Environment Canada gives update on hurricane Lee
An Environment Canada meteorologist said Maritimers should prepare for rain, heavy winds and storm surges when hurricane Lee makes its way to the region Saturday.
Bob Robichaud said in a news conference Thursday that what’s remarkable about Lee is how much ground it’s expected to cover.
“When we’re looking at this storm, what jumps out at you is the size… This is really a large storm,” he said, adding that it is not forecast to be as extreme as post-tropical storm Fiona — which hit the region about a year ago.
“Fiona was (also) a large storm — the biggest difference is the intensity at the storm’s arrival. In terms of intensity, (Lee is) nothing like what we saw with Fiona last year,” Robichaud said.
The meteorologist said the angle of Lee’s approach and the area it’s expected to hit hardest are different from Fiona, which caused widespread power outages and major infrastructure damage when it hit Atlantic Canada Sept. 24, 2022.
Robichaud said the storm is forecast to hit hardest in New Brunswick and the southwestern parts of Nova Scotia.
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for New Brunswick’s Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County, as well as Nova Scotia’s Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens Counties.
Environment Canada said Maritimers should expect significant rainfall amounts and high winds, which will “likely warrant wind warnings across the region,” said an Environment Canada statement.
The statement said that given the wet weather this summer, “soil conditions remain heavily saturated and rapid rainfall could result in localized flooding.”
As well, “as trees are in full foliage, strong winds could uproot trees leading to power outages across the regions closest to the track of the storm.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government will remove GST on new rental housing builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Thursday that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Hunter Biden indicted on U.S. federal firearms charges
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
Why health officials aren’t calling new COVID-19 vaccines boosters anymore
When Health Canada on Tuesday approved Moderna’s updated Spikevax vaccine – designed to target Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 – health officials avoided labelling the latest shot a 'booster' during a technical briefing. Here’s why they say they’re dropping the word.
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
WATCH | Close call as alligator swims toward children in a Texas lake
A weekend swim could have taken a dramatic turn in a Texas state park last Saturday when an alligator headed straight for a group of children.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
Toronto
-
'Should never be happening': 2 men fight on Highway 401 in road rage incident, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.
-
Bride says Toronto taxi company left disabled father-in-law 'stranded' at church for hours
A new bride is speaking out after she says a Toronto taxi company left her disabled father-in-law “stranded" on her wedding day, delaying the festivities for hours and leaving him "humiliated."
-
New batch of vaccines available in Ontario this fall
A new batch of vaccines for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV will be available in Ontario this fall.
Calgary
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
Warrants issued for Cochrane man who prompted 'shelter in place' warning
Cochrane RCMP have issued warrants for the arrest of a man who prompted a 'shelter in place' warning earlier this week.
-
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle: Calgary police
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after they were hit by a vehicle in northwest Calgary.
Montreal
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Mohawk Mothers seek halt to excavation amid former Montreal hospital grave search
A group of Indigenous elders known as the Mohawk Mothers are in court today to stop drilling and excavation at the site of a former Montreal hospital where they think unmarked graves may be located.
-
Angela Price has tumour removed from groin, advocates for check-ups
Angela Price has had a tumour removed from the inside of her thigh, she announced in a series of stories on Instagram on Wednesday, describing the melanoma and all the procedures she's endured.
Edmonton
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Edmonton murder
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton.
-
Polls suggest slim majority of Albertans support oil and gas emissions cap
Most Albertans would support some kind of national cap on carbon emissions from the oil and gas sector, two new polls suggest.
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
Northern Ontario
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 6 — Jury to see videos from inside police headquarters
As the trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor Thursday, the jury is expected to see more surveillance videos from inside London Police Service headquarters on June 6 -7, 2021.
-
Ontario's Outstanding Young Farmers mark 'surreal' victory
Stewart Skinner grew up with pigs at his family’s farm near Listowel, as did his wife, Jessica Kelly. So, despite forays into the public sector, the pair were destined to return to the industry they love, to start their own pork operation back in 2015.
-
Man, woman facing charges after police officer assaulted
A man and a woman are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted a police officer during a gathering in the downtown core on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
What you need to know about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine
As infections and hospitalization begin to rise, Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna’s Spikevax XBB.1.5 vaccine for those over the age of six months.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government says all of its websites are currently down.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo admits full trains leaving some passengers at O-Train stations
OC Transpo concedes some passengers have been forced to wait for the next train at Confederation Line stations during the morning and afternoon peak periods, as more riders return to the system following the Labour Day weekend.
-
'No twerking?' Rogue sign at Ottawa park sparks debate on social media
A rogue sign spotted on the fence of a Centretown park this week is the talk of social media, but no one seems to know what it means. City of Ottawa staff insist the sign wasn't posted by the city.
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental housing builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Thursday that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan considers notwithstanding clause to keep school pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is ready to use the notwithstanding clause to protect a new rule requiring parental permission for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school.
-
Here's why most SaskEnergy customers will see a bill decrease
SaskEnergy customers will see their monthly bills decrease by an average of $6.52 per month beginning Oct. 1., the province said in a news release.
-
Cab company banned from Saskatoon airport
A local cab company is at odds with the Saskatoon Airport after a court decision in August preventing them from serving airport customers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
2 dead after possible 'neighbour dispute' in Chilliwack, homicide investigators say
Police are investigating a double-homicide in Chilliwack, B.C., that potentially stemmed from a dispute between neighbours.
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental housing builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Thursday that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan considers notwithstanding clause to keep school pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is ready to use the notwithstanding clause to protect a new rule requiring parental permission for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school.
-
Here's why most SaskEnergy customers will see a bill decrease
SaskEnergy customers will see their monthly bills decrease by an average of $6.52 per month beginning Oct. 1., the province said in a news release.
-
Regina city council votes against declaring 'houselessness emergency'
Regina city council voted against declaring a houselessness emergency in the Queen City on Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.