    Environment Canada issues special weather statements for the Maritimes

    Pedestrians try to shield themselves from heavy wind and rain on the waterfront in Halifax on Friday, December 23, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) Pedestrians try to shield themselves from heavy wind and rain on the waterfront in Halifax on Friday, December 23, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces.

    It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain.

    It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday.

    The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, although at this time total rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant.

    It says strong wind is expected across Prince Edward Island near noon Monday through the evening.

    Environment Canada warns that the provinces will see mild temperatures and rapid snowmelt, contributing to water runoff.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.

