Eskasoni First Nation acquires majority ownership in shipyard

Eskasoni First Nation announced Wednesday it has acquired a majority ownership stake in the newly incorporated Eskasoni Shipyard.

The Eskasoni Corporate Division said in a news release the acquisition, made in partnership with the Marine Recycling Corporation (MRC), is a significant investment on the community’s future. In addition to being a hub for innovation the shipyard is expected to provide full vessel lifecycle services.

Chief Leroy Denny said it was a historic moment for Eskasoni.

“By becoming majority owners of Eskasoni Shipyard, we are not only expanding our business horizons but also making a powerful investment in our people and our future,” Denny said. “This shipyard will create new opportunities for our community members and strengthen our economic independence."

The multi-million dollar investment is expected to bring jobs to the community and enhance the shipyard’s capabilities.

“The partnership with MRC, a leader in industrial services, brings added expertise and resources,” reads the release.

Jordan Elliot is the President of MRC. He said they are “thrilled” to be working with Eskasoni First Nation.

“As we grow our business who are also helping to support the meaningful opportunities to our Mi’kmaq partners and their members, we have seen great success in our Mi’kmaq workforce and look forward to what our partnership will bring,” Elliot said.

