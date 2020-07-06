HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has now gone 13 days since its last confirmed new case of COVID-19 and that's all the more reason for people to stick to the protective measures – instead of relaxing them.

"As we gradually open our province, it is more important than ever to maintain the measures that have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve in New Brunswick," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

New Brunswick has had 165 confirmed cases and 162 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is one. No cases are hospitalized. As of Monday, New Brunswick public health staff have conducted 44,562 tests.

The following measures are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

maintain physical distancing (two metres or six feet);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.

Student transportation for fall 2020

The province is encouraging parents and guardians to provide transportation for their children, if possible, when public schools reopen.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is looking for ways to limit the number of students who need busing and help control the spread of COVID-19.

"In the coming weeks, districts will be reaching out to families to identify transportation options," the province said in a news release.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.