Executive chair Jamie Irving resigns from Postmedia board

A security guard stands by the front reception desk at Postmedia's Toronto headquarters on March 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A security guard stands by the front reception desk at Postmedia's Toronto headquarters on March 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island