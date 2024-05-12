Man arrested for manslaughter in Cape Breton: Police

A man in Sydney has been arrested for manslaughter after a death in the community on Friday, according to police.

In a news release, Cape Breton Regional Police says they responded to a report of an unconscious male near the intersection of State Street and Duke Street in Sydney shortly before midnight.

Police say once they arrived on scene they found a 51-year-old man who was unresponsive, and appeared to have a serious injury. The man was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he later died.

After investigation, police say they arrested a 49-year-old Sydney man Saturday morning.

The man was remanded into police custody, and is set to appear at the Sydney Justice Center on Monday morning. Police say he will be charged with manslaughter.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or contact Crime Stoppers at 902-562-8477.

