One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.

Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.

Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near exit 11 at around 10:25 a.m.

According to a news release from the RCMP, a tractor trailer and a GMC Sierra were travelling opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of the GMC, a 77-year-old man from Delhaven, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 62-year-old man from Canaan, was the only person in the vehicle, and was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours after the collision, but has since reopened.

Police say a collision reconstructionist also attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.