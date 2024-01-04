Expect longer wait times at all P.E.I. emergency departments

Health PEI is advising people that emergency departments across the province are facing longer than usual wait times.

If anyone goes to an emergency room with “less severe illnesses,” they should expect longer waits to see a physician, according to a Thursday news release.

However, the health authority says triage nurses will assess people, as usual, when they arrive at an emergency room.

“People experiencing serious illness or injury should continue to seek emergency care at the emergency department,” the release says.

Once triaged, people should also stay in the emergency room until they are seen by a physician, Health PEI says.

The increased volume at emergency departments means more people are waiting for a bed. People can see estimated wait times for emergency departments here.

Health PEI encourages people to who need less urgent care to:

make an appointment with a primary care provider

visit a pharmacy for common colds and other ailments

visit a pharmacy for prescription refills

visit a walk-in clinic where available

People without a primary care provider can use the Health PEI Virtual Care program, offered through Maple free of charge.

On Tuesday, the health authority warned people the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown was experiencing long wait times due to increased patient volumes.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 9-1-1 or seek emergency services when:

experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest

experiencing unusual shortness of breath

experiencing abdominal pain

experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness

an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone

a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting

a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher

If people require advice about the best course of action for medicals needs, they can call 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse for more information.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.