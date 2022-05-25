Families of N.S. shooting victims, law firm boycott inquiry proceedings in protest

TRURO, N.S. -

As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.

The decision comes after it was announced some senior RCMP witnesses would avoid cross-examination before the inquiry.

In a public statement, the lawyers for Patterson Law, which represents many of the families, writes:

“Patterson Law has been instructed by its clients, those participants ‘Most Affected’, to not attend the Mass Casualty Commission Hearings on May 25, 26, 30 and 31, 2022.

“Our clients are disheartened and further traumatized by the Commissioners’ decision to not allow their own lawyers to be present and participate in the questioning of whom they view to be amongst the most crucial RCMP ‘in command’ members, S/Sgt Brian Rehill and Sgt. Andy O’Brien.”

In a decision released Tuesday, the inquiry’s commissioners announced it would allow for accommodations for the senior RCMP officers’ testimony, which means they will give evidence in a recorded ZOOM call that will be recorded and broadcast at a later date.

Lawyers would submit their questions in advance to be asked by commission counsel.

A number of lawyers representing the victims’ families have raised concerns about the format, which forgoes live, in-person cross-examination.

Wednesday morning, head commissioner Michael MacDonald said the format would allow the Mass Casualty Commission to get the best evidence under the commission’s “trauma-informed” and “non-adversarial” process.

“Our clients firmly oppose the Commissioner’s decision and take this action to send a clear message that they will not be associated with this restricted fact-finding process for such critical evidence,” said Patterson Law in its statement.

Wednesday, the commission is hearing from testimony from Staff Sgt. Bruce Briers, who served as an RCMP risk manager on April 19, 2020 – the second day of the mass shooting.

Twenty-two Nova Scotians were killed in the rampage over April 18 and 19, 2020.