HALIFAX -- The family of a man murdered in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley more than three decades ago is pleading for information from the public.

David Andrew Keddy's body was found floating on a raft in the Annapolis River near Nictaux on June 5, 1987.

The RCMP ruled his death a homicide, but have yet to make any arrests 33 years later.

Keddy's nephew says the mystery of his uncle's death still haunts the family.

"There are some suspects over the years that have actually passed on, so at this point in time, somebody that may still have information, just come forward to bring closure to all of us," said Jeff Keddy.

The case is part of the Nova Scotia Rewards For Major Unsolved Crimes program.

That means anyone with information leading to arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Keddy's death could receive a reward of up to $150,000.