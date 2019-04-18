

The twin sister of a Cape Breton woman who's been missing since Easter two years ago is desperately seeking answers, as the family approaches a difficult anniversary.

Debbie Hutchinson's car was found burned in a wooded area, but she hasn't been seen since.

It's been an emotional time for Darlene MacDonald and her family. Two years ago her twin sister disappeared, with very few clues and Thursday, she was speaking publically and desperately searching for answers.

“I'm pleading to the public,” MacDonald said. “If you know anything. Come forward, please.”

Macdonald says not knowing is the hardest part.

“It's been a long two years,” said John Hutchinson, the woman’s brother. “We think something bad has happened to her. I really do. I feel something happened to her, not in a good way.”

Shortly after her disappearance, there were extensive searches done on the ground and in the air.

As the anniversary approaches, the family still can't make sense of what happened.

“We try to live our life every day and continue on to do things,” MacDonald said. “But, when you're not keeping busy, you are thinking of her. Where is she?”

Cape Breton Regional Police say they're actively investigating, but still there are no new leads. They are planning a detailed update on the case on Tuesday -- the anniversary of when Hutchinson was reported missing to police.

“You don't just do something to somebody and not tell somebody else,” MacDonald said. “So somebody knows something.”

It’s been heartbreaking mystery for the family.

“I think about her every night when I go to bed,” said John Hutchinson. “I pray for her.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.