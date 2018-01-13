

CTV Atlantic





The family of a Cape Breton woman whose been missing since Easter weekend is speaking out in the hopes that a renewed interested in the case will help them find answers.

Debbie Ann Hutchinson, 59, of Sydney was last seen on April 14. She was reported missing by her family on April 24, who told police they haven’t been able to contact her.

Debbie’s brother John Hutchinson says her disappearance has been a total mystery to the family and has caused a great deal of heartache.

"It's been hard,” he says. “We're just trying to get by everything, we're trying to be strong, but sometimes it's not that easy.”

ATV riders found Debbie's burned vehicle in a wooded-area not far from her home on April 25 in Cossitt Heights.

There were extensive searches by land and air in the weeks that followed, but the family says there has been no new developments.

"I want her name and her picture out there because there has to be somebody who knows something,” says Debbie’s niece Amy Hutchinson.

Police say that while the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are suspicious, there has been nothing specific to indicate foul play.

Debbie’s family says there has been no new activity on her bank account and they have felt from the beginning that something just isn't right.

"Her dog, which she never went anywhere without, was found in the house with the door locked and her car was found burned three or four days after that and it just throws a real monkey wrench into the whole situation,” says John.

Cape Breton Regional Police are continuing their investigation, but told the family there have been no new leads for months.

“The not knowing is the worst,” says Amy.

For now, John says he’s hoping for the best, but bracing for the worst.

"The hope of the family is closure,” he says. “One way or the other, I guess you could say."

Hutchinson is described as five feet tall and roughly 95 pounds, with brown eyes and greying hair.

Anyone with information on the burnt vehicle or Hutchinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic Ryan MacDonald.