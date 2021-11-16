Family of woman shot in N.B. on Sunday remembers her spirit

BULLS CREEK, N.B. -

Christine Thibodeau's family in Grand Falls, N.B., was remembering her spirit on Tuesday.

Thibodeau, a 35-year-old woman, was shot outside of a home in Bull's Creek near Woodstock on Sunday and died at the scene.

"She was like a tomboy; she loved playing with cars, she was working with the kids, with her boys doing the derbies," said Suzanne Pelletier, the victim's mother.

Thibodeau was a mother of three boys.

"Police were called at 2 a.m. on Nov. 14," said Sgt. Nick Arbour, of the New Brunswick RCMP. "The time of the incident itself would form part of the investigation and that's something investigators are looking into."

All RCMP could say is that a 50-year-old-man was arrested and later released.

"She's going to be buried in Van Buren (Maine) with her dad," Pelletier said. "We lost her dad last year, and she'll be there with her dad because she's daddy's girl."

Thibodeau's family is planning her memorial, but a date is not yet set.

"Any incident involving a firearm is very concerning for the police we are diligently investigating what happened and of course we are encouraging people to contact police if they have any information regarding this incident," said Arbour.

Thibodeau's family says this will be a very difficult Christmas for them and her children.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have information to contact their major crime unit or Crime Stoppers.