HALIFAX -- A family of three has been displaced following a house fire on Saturday night in Pictou County, Nova Scotia.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire was reported shortly after 10:00 p.m. The fire gutted the farmhouse the family lived in along Highway 4.

The family – a couple and their teenage daughter – was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, the family is currently staying with relatives. Additionally, Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping the family with emergency purchases like food, clothing and some other basics.