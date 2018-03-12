

The Halifax Regional Municipality says a house fire in Lower Sackville that left three people dead was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

In a news release Monday, HRM spokesperson Brendan Elliott said the fire started in the basement and spread throughout the house, causing an electrical fault along its path.

“This is a horribly tragic incident, and our most sincere condolences go out to the family of those who died as a result of the fire,” said Chief Ken Stuebing in a statement.

An 11-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, and a 58-year-old man died in the fire.

The RCMP has not confirmed the identities of the victims, but a friend has identified the male victim as Marven Hart, the girl as his granddaughter Carys Barnes and the 18-year-old son as Trent Hart.

Marven Hart's wife, Pat, was treated in hospital.

The couple's son, Trent, was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the fire in Lower Sackville on March 3.

An RCMP spokesman said that the young man died in hospital on March 5.

The fire chief initially said the fire was caused by an electrical fault, but the city says the investigation has revealed “all recent electrical work at the property was done appropriately and up to code.”

However, Stuebing did point out there was only one working smoke alarm in the house, and that the outcome might have been different had there been more than one working smoke alarm.

Stuebing said no charges will be filed and the cause is deemed accidental.



