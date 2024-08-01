Federal government announces $30M for affordable housing in Nova Scotia

The federal government will spend more than $30 million in contributions and low-cost to help build and repair 1,812 affordable homes across Nova Scotia through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF).

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser made the announcement at 91 True North Crescent in Dartmouth on Thursday.

“Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians,” Fraser said. “We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis."

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia will operate 32 new homes at 91 True North Crescent, which will be built with $8.2 million. The project will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units in net-zero buildingshousing

Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, joined Fraser for the announcement.

“If we want every family to not only live but thrive in our communities, they need a safe place to call home that they can afford,” Fisher said.

