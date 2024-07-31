Federal government commits funding for battery research centre at Dalhousie University

The Government of Canada is spending $10.15 million to establish Dalhousie University’s Canadian Battery Innovation Centre (CBIC).

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement on Wednesday while visiting the Metzger, Yang, Dahn Research Group’s battery laboratory at Dalhousie.

“Investing in domestic battery production is one of many ways Canada is supporting innovation-led commercial growth to create long-term economic benefits for Canada while cementing its place in the global battery and minerals sectors,” Wilkinson said.

In a news release, the federal government said CBIC will facilitate innovations in battery cell technology by supporting developments from Canada’s top battery research laboratories. The centre will be a shared space for researchers from across the country.

Alice Aiken, vice-president of research and innovation at Dalhousie, said the CBIC will be a powerful tool for scientists.

“This state-of-the-art facility will be a magnet for industry, fostering a research and development hub in Nova Scotia that promises to transform the science, the sector and the greening of our economy,” Aiken said.

