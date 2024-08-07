Federal government spending $1.5 million to turn former Chezzetcook church into community centre

The federal government is spending $1.5 million to purchase and renovate a former church in Chezzetcook to create a community space.

In the announcement on Wednesday, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault said the money will buy and restore the former St. Anselm Church and its presbytery to create the Centre acadien de l’Anse de Chezzetcook, also known at the Chezzetcook Inlet Acadian Centre.

The centre will be used as a meeting place and cultural development centre. It will also be a space for visual arts, performances, and cultural awareness.

"Acadian and Francophone communities deserve access to quality local services. Today's funding announcement in Acadie de Chezzetcook is giving Nova Scotians just that, ensuring they have a dedicated space to learn, celebrate and grow together," said Boissonnault in the announcement.

The former presbytery house will be renovated into a community centre which will include multi-purpose rooms, collaborative offices for non-profits, a community kitchen and places for artists-in-residence or short-term workers to stay. The community centre will also serve the development of francophone and Acadian cultural identities.

A total of $1,547,459 will be spent on the facilities.

“With the closing of the church, the community was at risk of losing part of its culture and rich history. Thanks to funding from the federal government, the creation of the Chezzetcook Inlet Acadian Centre has begun. It will allow the Acadian community to continue to flourish and invite others to experience the magic that is L'Acadie de Chezzetcook," said l’Acadie de Chezzetcook president Cameron DeBaie.

The government says the establishment of the centre will allow for the l’Acadie de Cezzetcook Association to bring more services, activities, and events for the growing Acadian and Francophone community in Chezzetcook.

