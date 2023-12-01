ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Federal transport minister says Bay of Fundy ferry will not be removed from its route

    The MV Fundy Rose is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Bay Ferries and Northumberland Ferries Limited) The MV Fundy Rose is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Bay Ferries and Northumberland Ferries Limited)
    HALIFAX -

    Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the ferry that operates between Digby, N.S., and Saint John, N.B., will not be moved to another route next year.

    In a post today on the X platform -- formerly known as Twitter -- Rodriguez says the MV Fundy Rose will remain on its current route between the two Maritime provinces.

    Transport Canada had confirmed to CBC News last month that it was considering transferring the ferry to cover the route between Prince Edward Island and Quebec's Îles-de-la-Madeleine in the spring.

    Rodriguez says his department is looking for alternatives to serve the Îles-de-la-Madeleine route when its ferry is dry docked for safety maintenance next spring.

    Last week, Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Kim Masland spoke out against the potential move of the Bay of Fundy ferry, calling it crucial to the region

    Masland said the ferry service is an important transportation link for the local seafood and tourism industries.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News