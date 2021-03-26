MONCTON, N.B. -- The federal government is giving millions of dollars to a non-profit group in Moncton to go towards building dozens of affordable housing units.

The city of Moncton is also pitching in to try to help those who are homeless.

Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe MP Ginette Petitpas Taylor said the $3.4 million investment in Rising Tide is "part of our government’s rapid housing initiative."

It's a vital investment for Rising Tide and the federal money will help the non-profit group build 62 affordable housing units for those experiencing homelessness in Moncton.

Moncton mayor Dawn Arnold is happy to see all levels of government addressing the issue of affordable housing in the city.

Over the next three years, the city of Moncton will invest $6 million in total to the non-profit’s plan to create 125 affordable housing units with support services.

"We're looking at a couple of properties that we'd renovate, that would try and have 7-8 individuals in them," said Rising Tide co-founder Dale Hicks. "We're trying to renovate them as best we can so they can have their own washroom facilities and a living area, that sort of thing."

Earlier this week, Fredericton city council voted against spending money on affordable housing project for the homeless. The council is holding an emergency meeting to reconsider the proposal.

"In our case, the scoring wasn't as high because you didn't have that same mix of - same amount of municipal funding that is happening in Moncton for example which is substantial," said Fredericton South MLA David Coon. "Frederiction's contribution is in-kind."

But, due to the rising cost of housing and the lack of rent control, Moncton is working to make affordable housing a priority.

"Through initiatives like Rising Tide, we will make great strides to ensure that there is enough affordable housing for all of our citizens," Arnold said.

The homes are expected to be completed with people living in them within the next 12 months.