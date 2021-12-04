Feeding the need: two meat markets compete to collect the most turkeys

FREDERICTON -

A couple of meat markets in Fredericton hope to stuff their fridges with festival fowls.

The two local grocery stores are going head-to-head to see who can collect the most turkeys to donate to the Fredericton Firefighters Association Turkey Drive.

“I’m hoping that I’m going to be the victor,” said Michel Bourgoin, owner of Peter’s Meat Market.

But the south side competition is stiff.

“The north side, they always seem to have a chip on their shoulder they want to do better than the south side,” said Victory Meat Market’s manager Alex Scholten, with a smile.

The competition has always been friendly but, the challenges this year are very real.

“I’m not soliciting people like I used to because people are having a hard time,” Bourgoin said.

The donated turkeys go to Greener Village Food Bank in the city.

It’s something the Fredericton Firefighters Association is happy to support.

“Seven years ago we seen a need that the Greener Village was short on turkeys for Christmas so internally within the association we just started to raise some funds integrally and it started that way,” Said Braid Jenkins with the Fredericton Firefighters Association.

As for the competition, it’s not really about who wins, it’s more about giving back to the community.

“It means everything because without the people around here, without the people supporting my store I wouldn’t be here, so I like to give as much as they give me,” Bourgoin said.

“We won’t do well unless the community does well so we want to make sure that we’re not just here to sell products, we’re here to be part of the community,” Scholten said.

The turkey trophy will be awarded later this month, there’s no tally yet, but the south already has plans for it, should they win.

“We’ll place it in the store in a prominent location for everyone to see, but quite frankly the winner is Greener Village,” added Scholten.

Residents looking to donate a turkey can choose their side of the competition until December 13.