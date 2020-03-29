HALIFAX -- There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick bringing the total of number of cases in the province to 66, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, in a release issued Sunday.

To date, two people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from their illness.

Further analysis is being conducted to determine additional details of the new cases including whether community transmission has occurred.

With the addition of the new cases, the following details the number of cases in each health zone:

Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 17

Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 15

Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 23

Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 4

Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 7

“While I understand this is an unusual and challenging time for our province, my recommendations have not changed,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We must continue to protect ourselves with frequent hand-washing and by remaining at home. Only go out for essential services like buying food, getting prescriptions, or attending medical appointments, and return home immediately after. It is important to continue to practice physical distancing. These practices will save lives."