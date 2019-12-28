MINTO, N.B. -- New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization says work to smother a tire fire in the village of Minto is complete.

Spokesman Geoffrey Downey says the final loads of sand have been dumped at the TRACC recycling facility.

The fire broke out at the facility Dec. 20 and covers about a hectare of land.

Downey says heavy equipment and extra loads of sand have been left at the site in case of any flare-ups.

He says while the flames are out, the smouldering tires remain hot, and a drone with a thermal camera has taken pictures of the site.

Air and water advisories remain in effect.

The provincial Health Department issued a water-quality advisory last week, telling citizens on the industrial park's water system to cease using water until further notice.

People in the Minto area who are on well water were also advised to monitor their water for any change in odour or colour.

At its height, the blaze created a plume of smoke visible from Fredericton -- about 50 kilometres away.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.