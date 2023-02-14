Final relay brings torch to Charlottetown just days before Canada Games kickoff
The Canada Winter Games torch took the final leg of its cross-country journey Tuesday with more than a dozen torchbearers carrying it along a winding route through Charlottetown.
Tamara Steele was first to bear the torch.
“It was very cool,” said Steele. “I’ve never held a torch like that before. It was really an awesome opportunity to represent the games.”
The torch left Ottawa, Ont., back in October and made stops in Halifax and Crabbie Mountain in New Brunswick.
Five thousand volunteers across the Island are getting ready and putting the final touches on venues before the games kick off Saturday.
“For us who’ve been involved in the planning for five and a half years, it’s an exciting time,” said Brian McFeely, CEO of the Canada Games Host Society. “As we see all our work come to fruition.”
Excitement over the games is building across the Island. The weather has finally turned after some were concerned about a lack of snow for some events, but Tuesday felt like winter.
To cap off 18 torch relays across the province, 13-year-old Lexis Francis carried it across the finish line.
“It felt amazing. I got to see lots of family and friends, and I’m so glad there’s so many people here to support us,” said Francis.
Provincial teams from across Canada are set to start arriving early Friday.
“It’s go-time for us and our team,” said McFeely.
The games are expected to bring millions of dollars and hundreds of visitors to the Island, as well as leave behind several legacy sports facilities for use long after the games.
The torch will be used one more time to light the Canada Games cauldron -- a flame that’ll burn throughout the games.
