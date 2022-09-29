Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona

Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.

The financial assistance includes $100 for the cost of spoiled food, provided an applicant's household lost power for a minimum of 48 hours during the storm. That's in addition to up to $250 for every person who has to pay to remove fallen trees from their property, and $1,000 per household for those who were either ordered out of their homes or who cannot return to their homes.

As well, an additional $250 has been added to the Seniors Care Grant to assist with the cost of storm repairs. According to the provincial government, those who have already received their Seniors Care Grant will also get the additional $250 automatically.

Participants of the Disability Support Program will also see a $150 top-up in support, in addition to being eligible for other types of financial aid.

"We're making it as easy as possible for Nova Scotians to find supports and get the help they need during this challenging time," said Premier Tim Houston in a release Friday. "Their government is here for them, and we will continue doing everything we can to help."

The Disaster Financial Assistance Program covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses for each eligible household, small business, or non-profit. The application period began on Monday and is now available online.

Prospective applicants who remain without power can visit their MLA's office, an Access Nova Scotia centre, or their local library for assistance in applying. According to the provincial government, paper applications will soon become available at MLA offices.

People with questions about the Disaster Financial Assistance Program are encouraged to call 1-888-428-2256.

The provincial government says since recovery efforts began, they have announced more than $40 million in assistance to help Nova Scotians and organizations in the wake of the storm.

Residents, business owners and non-profits can apply for financial support online.

Additionally, Houston announced Friday the launch of a Small Business Hurricane Relief Program that will provide a one-time $2,500 grant to small business owners who faced unanticipated business closures during Fiona.

"As small businesses work to recover in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona, we know this help can't come soon enough," said Houston. "We will continue to work with the business community to understand the ongoing impacts on their operations, and we will be there to support them."

To be eligible for the program, businesses are required to have ceased operations due to the storm for at least five days between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7. The province anticipates the program will cost up to $10 million.

"Hurricane Fiona has had an astounding impact on the lives of Nova Scotians and our small businesses," said Minister of Economic Development Susan Corkum-Green in the release. "Our team is working hard to help affected businesses recover as they face yet another challenge."