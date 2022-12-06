'Find another way home': MADD launches this year’s Project Red Ribbon ahead of the holidays

With the launch of this year’s Project Red Ribbon campaign, MADD South Eastern New Brunswick president Charles Mollins remembers why he advocates so strongly for sober driving.

“My son… he had a friend in high school and the lady was just going to UNB the next day and she had her bag packed,” Mollins said. “They went for a party that night and nobody was drinking and driving until someone was missing, and they went looking for them, and she was involved in an incident and didn’t come back.”

He says almost everyone involved in MADD South Eastern New Brunswick has a similar story or has been directly impacted by impaired driving.

“Everybody in our chapter has that,” he said. “[They] have an incident and they would share that and it’s just an awareness that you shouldn’t drink and drive.”

In its 35th year, MADD Canada’s Project Red Ribbon campaign hopes to remind people to drive sober. Although an important message year around, Mollins says it’s especially important during the holidays.

“Like I’ve told my son, and others, ‘there’s no problem going out, just don’t drive,’” he said. “I’ve come into Riverview to pick him up – ‘call me’ -- I don’t care what time it is. ‘Call me and I’ll come get you.’ And that’s what people have to do. Find another way home.”

Adding, “if we prevent one person from driving impaired this holiday season, it’s a goal for us, even though we hope, we hope it’s a lot more than that.”

On Monday morning, the town of Riverview raised MADD’s flag in support of the campaign.

“MADD Canada does great work and so does the local chapter here,” said Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc. “It’s a cause we’re certainly pleased to be able to support, especially around the holiday season when they see an increase in incidents.”

Adding, “we live in one of the larger communities in the province and being in the tri-community we have a busy region that we live in, so it’s certainly important for all residents to be mindful of and to take care as you go into holiday parties and things like that. It’s something that everybody needs to be thinking about.”

The RCMP told CTV News over the phone that impaired driving is still the number one criminal cause of deaths on the roads.

Looking into statistics, RCMP say that 21 people in New Brunswick died last year in crashes involving drugs or alcohol.

Local officials are encouraging people to take advantage of active transportation options, call a cab, or make arrangements with friends or family ahead of drinking.