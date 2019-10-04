Fire causes significant damage to storage facility in Windsor
The Windsor Fire Department responded to a fire at this warehouse Thursday afternoon.
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 12:08AM ADT
A fire caused significant damage to a storage facility in Windsor, N.S.
The Windsor Fire Department says it responded to the fire around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Several crews from neighbouring fire departments were called in to help.
The blaze was under control within an hour. No one was injured, but some items were destroyed.
The cause is under investigation.