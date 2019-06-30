

CTV Atlantic





Fire crews in the Maritimes are urging residents to be safe when it comes to recreational fires outdoors during the Canada Day long weekend.

“Fredericton residents require a burning permit from the Fredericton Fire Department,” said Craig Buck, with the Fredericton Fire Department. “Their fire pit must be three metres from all combustible materials. The pit must have a quarter inch mesh metal top.”

Buck says regulations do vary depending on where you are having an outdoor fire.

“Every municipality is going to have slightly different rules regarding fire pits and recreational burning, so it’s best that everyone contact their local fire department to determine what those regulations are,” explained Buck.

In Dieppe, the city’s fire department requires fire pits to be supervised by an adult until the flames are out, and their pits are only to be used between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Across the province, you can only burn recreational fires if the provinces forest fire watch allows, and to always have a hose, or portable fire extinguisher nearby.

“It’s extremely important because things can get out of control before you have time to react,” said Buck.

Experts say you also want to take into consideration the type of materials you are using to make the fire. Firewood and materials you use have implications on the quality of the fire and on nature.

“You want dry firewood so that way it starts faster and it doesn’t blow a lot of smoke and debris into other campsites, or your neighbours,” said Andrew Holland, with Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The Nature Conservancy advises the public to buy the wood close to where you’re using it. This, due to the presence of a tree-killing beetle not normally seen in our region, called the Emerald Ash Borer.

Fire crews also advise residents to give your BBQ a good cleaning before using it for the first time of the season, making sure there are no leaks, and that the grill has some space to ventilate away from any homes or buildings.

“The last thing we want is for someone’s long weekend to get ruined by a preventable incident,” said Buck.

“We want people to enjoy their backyards. We’ve had a heck of a long winter, so we want to get outside and enjoy it!” said Holland.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng