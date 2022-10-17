Fire destroys building housing P.E.I. non-profit helping youth with addiction, mental health

A building in Stratford, P.E.I., that houses a non-profit organization aimed at helping youth struggling with addiction and mental health was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from three separate departments responded to the fire at Reach Foundation on Mason Road in the early afternoon. According to emergency officials, the fire broke out in the rear area of the building.

Staff say they could smell smoke as they evacuated the building.

"It was really procedural, I think. It was very calm, everyone filling out with what they had on them," said Dean Constable, the executive director at Reach Foundation.

"Until we hit the outside and saw smoke billowing from the rafters, and at that point we realized this was significant, this was a serious event and not a false alarm."

As of 4 p.m., no injuries related to the fire had been reported. Staff say all of the program's participants who were in the building arrived home safely.

The foundation has already found a temporary place to hold some of its programs, and is now looking for a new space to continue the rest of its work.