Fire guts wood-splitting operation in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 5:08PM AST
CAMBRIDGE, N.S. -- A fire has gutted what officials say was a wood-splitting operation in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
A representative with the Waterville and District Fire Department says crews were called to the scene on highway one in Cambridge around 9:15 Thursday night.
Firefighters found the building fully engulfed. Crews from Berwick and Kentville assisted in fighting the fire. The structure and its contents -- four tractors and other equipment -- were completely destroyed.
No injuries are reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene at one o'clock Friday morning. The cause is believed to be accidental.
