CAMBRIDGE, N.S. -- A fire has gutted what officials say was a wood-splitting operation in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

A representative with the Waterville and District Fire Department says crews were called to the scene on highway one in Cambridge around 9:15 Thursday night.

Firefighters found the building fully engulfed. Crews from Berwick and Kentville assisted in fighting the fire. The structure and its contents -- four tractors and other equipment -- were completely destroyed.

No injuries are reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene at one o'clock Friday morning. The cause is believed to be accidental.