Firefighters respond to major fire at business in Bathurst, N.B.

Firefighters responded to a major structure fire in Bathurst, N.B., Saturday night.

Luc Foulem, spokesperson with the City of Bathurst, said the fire is at an electrical and plumbing wholesale business called Eddy's located on Saint Anne Street.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was still active, but was contained.

In a post on Facebook Sunday morning, Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain said the evacuation order had been lifted and the Pavilion Gym in city hall is open for anyone who has concerns.

“If anybody is concerned with the quality of air, if you’re having a difficult time to breathe, please let us know,” Chamberlain said. “We are here for the day.”

Late Saturday night, Deputy Mayor Michael Willett said it was a dangerous situation, noting neighbouring homes had been evacuated.

“Because when you have a hardware store you have all kinds of different stuff, there’s lots of explosions also,” Willett said.

Bathurst Police Force told CTV News they’ve received no reports of injuries from the fire. In a post to Facebook they asked people to avoid the area so crews could work.

