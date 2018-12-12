

CTV Atlantic





Four firefighters were sent to hospital after they responded to a gas leak at a meat market in Wolfville, N.S. Tuesday evening.

Wolfville Fire Chief Todd Crowell says employees at Cuts Meat Market called the fire department around 8 p.m. when they noticed a haze in the building.

Fire officials determined a refrigerant gas was leaking from one of the refrigeration units at the market.

The business and some attached apartment units were evacuated for several hours while emergency crews attended the scene.

The four firefighters who were first on scene were sent to hospital as a precaution. Crowell says they weren’t injured and were later released.

A company was called in to repair the unit and the scene was cleared before midnight.